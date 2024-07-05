Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,046 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $5,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Scholastic by 13.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in Scholastic by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 372,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Scholastic by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 64,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 22,933 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Scholastic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Scholastic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scholastic Trading Down 0.6 %

SCHL traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,839. Scholastic Co. has a twelve month low of $32.50 and a twelve month high of $45.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scholastic

In other Scholastic news, EVP Iole Lucchese sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $13,404,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 579,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,410,566.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

See Also

