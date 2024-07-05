Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,617 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 21,868 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Pathward Financial worth $6,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,259 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,777 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pathward Financial

In related news, Director Kendall E. Stork sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,231.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Pathward Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Pathward Financial Price Performance

Shares of CASH traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.84. 15,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,885. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.68. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.79 and a 52-week high of $60.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $247.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.46 million. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is presently 3.00%.

Pathward Financial Profile

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

