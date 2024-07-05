Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Lifted to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $96.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $88.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.60.

Shares of NYSE PFG opened at $79.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.56. Principal Financial Group has a 1-year low of $66.21 and a 1-year high of $86.79. The firm has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.09). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,360,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,030,000 after purchasing an additional 149,353 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,311,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,154,000 after purchasing an additional 29,462 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $4,667,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

