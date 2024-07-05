Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 43,667 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,667 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $7,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,741,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 193,805,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,636,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466,596 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,196,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,549,000 after buying an additional 116,220 shares during the last quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,612,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 185.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 49,839 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on PLTR. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 6th. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

In related news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,918. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,422 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $468,480.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,587,707 shares in the company, valued at $36,421,998.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,372,153 shares of company stock valued at $239,941,245. 12.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PLTR traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.23. The company had a trading volume of 46,576,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,037,695. The company has a market capitalization of $60.64 billion, a PE ratio of 226.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.77. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $27.50.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $634.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.79%. Analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

