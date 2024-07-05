Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 5,851 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $9,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $2.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $389.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,906,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,136,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.37 and a 52 week high of $394.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $348.89 and its 200 day moving average is $317.21. The stock has a market cap of $94.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 735.72, a P/E/G ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.82 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $4,086,063.05. Following the transaction, the president now owns 411,166 shares in the company, valued at $156,502,114.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $4,086,063.05. Following the transaction, the president now owns 411,166 shares in the company, valued at $156,502,114.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,675 shares of company stock worth $76,681,402. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

