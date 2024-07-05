Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 9,203 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 1.0% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $137,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 878.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,833,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,679,000 after buying an additional 2,544,151 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $710,519,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,238,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,935 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,592,000 after purchasing an additional 350,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,753,000.

Shares of VUG stock traded up $4.59 on Friday, hitting $387.36. 794,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,630. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $260.65 and a fifty-two week high of $387.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $358.04 and a 200 day moving average of $339.10.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

