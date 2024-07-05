Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 407,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,944 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $10,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UCON. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 73.0% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,187,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,206,000 after acquiring an additional 482,281 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,967,000. Finally, Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 377,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,290,000 after acquiring an additional 40,947 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:UCON traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.65. The stock had a trading volume of 409,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,415. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.45 and a 200 day moving average of $24.52. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.45 and a one year high of $24.85.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

