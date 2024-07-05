Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 179,262 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 588,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,262 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $25,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWJ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 192.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 80,297 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 267.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,198,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,659,000 after purchasing an additional 872,711 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 206.2% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 133.0% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 93,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 53,616 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 184.3% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWJ traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.39. 92,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,422. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $43.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.81.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

