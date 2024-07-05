Private Advisor Group LLC Has $46.30 Million Stock Position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 1,200.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 317,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293,502 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 3.57% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $46,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000.

Get SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $148.88. 15,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,093. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a one year low of $116.15 and a one year high of $148.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.50 and a 200 day moving average of $140.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.83.

About SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.