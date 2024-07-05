Private Advisor Group LLC Has $8.03 Million Stock Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,864 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $8,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter worth $177,000. Santori & Peters Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GSY traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $49.99. 359,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,769. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $49.61 and a 12 month high of $50.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.91.

About Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

