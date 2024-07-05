Private Advisor Group LLC Has $91.35 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,548,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,742 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $91,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 599.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,678,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,104,000 after purchasing an additional 390,233 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 77.0% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 21,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 9,519 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 28.7% during the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 560,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,392,000 after buying an additional 125,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 232,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after buying an additional 11,919 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.87. 2,417,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,188,648. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $36.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.91.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.