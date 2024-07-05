Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,191 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $39,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,470,187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063,767 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,584,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,723,033,000 after buying an additional 3,921,131 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,332,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,471,701,000 after buying an additional 225,483 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,707.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,469,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $897,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447,751 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,331.4% during the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,899,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $782,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626,670 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $200.86. The company had a trading volume of 17,270,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,156,789. The business’s 50-day moving average is $202.93 and its 200-day moving average is $200.90. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.