Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 152,138 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 849,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,138 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.70% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF worth $29,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 148,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 21,210 shares during the period. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the first quarter worth $8,603,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the first quarter worth $1,344,000. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 30.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 68,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 16,033 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.65. 958,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,126. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.70 and a 200 day moving average of $33.15. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $34.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.1503 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

