Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 66,549 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 77.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,549 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $60,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIA stock traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $393.65. 2,011,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,462,184. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $323.21 and a 1 year high of $400.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $390.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $386.04.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

