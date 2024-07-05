Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 307,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,782 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $22,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 130,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,591 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,232,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Associates Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,903,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.27. 4,634,173 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $116.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.07 and its 200-day moving average is $72.28. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

