Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 540,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,071 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $20,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 57,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $668,000. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 53,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 12,089 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 89,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 9,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Bank of America by 8.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,752,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,131,000 after acquiring an additional 437,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Erste Group Bank raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.02.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.40. The stock had a trading volume of 23,484,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,538,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $315.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.28. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $41.20.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.22%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

