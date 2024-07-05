Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 1,389 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $21,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 1,180.0% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on DE. Citigroup began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $439.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.66.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of DE stock traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $360.03. 1,272,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,508,210. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $382.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $386.61. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $353.15 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The stock has a market cap of $99.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.59 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.