Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 24,695 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 160,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,695 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $8,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 174.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,139,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,079,000 after buying an additional 26,191,458 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 726.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,261,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,682 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,995,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,271 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $51,355,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,754,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,293,000 after purchasing an additional 881,408 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,129,744 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.21. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

