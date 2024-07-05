Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 4,558 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,541 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,558 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 226,221 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $46,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 8.0% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 949 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 173.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,203 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 46.7% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.92.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.2 %

UNP stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $225.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,658,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,604. The company has a market capitalization of $137.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $199.33 and a 52 week high of $258.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

