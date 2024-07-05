Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 88,920 Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 695,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 88,920 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 1.13% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $10,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PGF. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000.

Get Invesco Financial Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PGF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.86. 147,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,108. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $15.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.88.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.