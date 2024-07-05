Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,412 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $9,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 291,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,212,000 after buying an additional 98,011 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Mainsail Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 71,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 32,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.38. 977,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,591. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $69.78 and a 52 week high of $104.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

