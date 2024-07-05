ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.70

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.70 and last traded at $11.80, with a volume of 42347 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.11.

PRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ProAssurance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of ProAssurance in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.31 million, a P/E ratio of -22.13 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.25.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $284.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 455.7% during the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 80,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 65,621 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the 4th quarter valued at $2,383,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,838,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,150,000 after acquiring an additional 168,634 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 356,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 22,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

