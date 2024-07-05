Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PCOR. Macquarie assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Procore Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.19.

Shares of Procore Technologies stock opened at $68.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.69 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.44. Procore Technologies has a 12-month low of $48.11 and a 12-month high of $83.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $269.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $207,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,446,265.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $207,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,446,265.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $4,460,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 527,349 shares in the company, valued at $34,588,820.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 297,554 shares of company stock worth $20,096,420. Insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCOR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $68,005,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 652,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,200,000 after buying an additional 293,613 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,302,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,342,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $52,130,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

