ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM) Trading Down 0.1%

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.21 and last traded at $11.36. 2,778,203 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 3,360,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.37.

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day moving average of $11.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Russell2000

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWM. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 7,890 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000.

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

