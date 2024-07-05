ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Shares Down 1.5%

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM – Get Free Report) was down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €6.52 ($7.01) and last traded at €6.59 ($7.09). Approximately 265,326 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,250,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €6.69 ($7.19).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €7.10 and a 200-day moving average price of €6.52.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE operates as a media company in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as PULS4, PULS24, ATV I, ATV II, and PLUS 8.

