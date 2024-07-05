PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY) Plans $0.60 Dividend

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.6031 per share on Monday, August 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Stock Performance

Shares of PIFMY stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $19.24. The company had a trading volume of 452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.91. PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk has a twelve month low of $16.56 and a twelve month high of $25.65.

Get PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk alerts:

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk operates as a food solutions company in Indonesia, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, internationally. It operates through Consumer Branded Products Business Group, Bogasari Business Group, Agribusiness Group, and Distribution Business Group segments. It offers noodles; ultra-high temperature (UHT), sterilized bottled, evaporated, pasteurized liquid, UHT multi-cereal, and powdered milk; milk-flavored and cereal powdered drinks, sweetened condensed creamer, ice cream, and butter; potato, cassava, soybean, corn, and various extruded snacks; recipe mixes, soy and chili sauce, tomato sauce, and stock soup; baby cereals; rice puffs, crunchies, biscuits, puddings, noodle soup, and pasta; cereal snacks for children; and ready-to-drink tea, packaged water, and fruit-flavored drinks.

Receive News & Ratings for PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.