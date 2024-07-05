PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY) Plans $0.60 Dividend

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.6031 per share on Monday, August 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.
PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Stock Performance
Shares of PIFMY stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $19.24. The company had a trading volume of 452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.91. PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk has a twelve month low of $16.56 and a twelve month high of $25.65.
PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Company Profile
