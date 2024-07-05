PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $199.73.

Several equities analysts have commented on PTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of PTC from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PTC from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

PTC stock opened at $183.97 on Friday. PTC has a 52 week low of $134.61 and a 52 week high of $194.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.18.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. PTC had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $603.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.53 million. Analysts anticipate that PTC will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $217,506.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,573.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $217,506.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,573.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total transaction of $1,207,324.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,734,056.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,846 shares of company stock worth $2,137,631 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC by 78.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PTC by 10.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,630,000 after buying an additional 7,786 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in PTC by 10.9% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in PTC by 1.8% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in PTC by 4.7% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 62,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,914,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

