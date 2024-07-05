Pure Energy Minerals (CVE:PE) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.35

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (CVE:PE – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.35 and traded as low as C$0.30. Pure Energy Minerals shares last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 3,700 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Pure Energy Minerals (CVE:PE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.14 million during the quarter. Pure Energy Minerals had a negative net margin of 114.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%.

Pure Energy Minerals Limited acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pure Energy Minerals Limited in October 2012.

