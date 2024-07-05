PureTech Health (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) Trading Down 0.9%

PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.23 and last traded at $2.26. Approximately 3,159 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 36,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

PureTech Health Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.58.

PureTech Health Company Profile

PureTech Health plc, engages in the development and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, which is under Phase 2 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, targeting galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

