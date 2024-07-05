Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PFUT) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PFUT – Get Free Report) were up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.38 and last traded at $24.31. Approximately 17,469 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 25,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.24.

Putnam Sustainable Future ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $257.46 million, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Putnam Sustainable Future ETF stock. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PFUT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Putnam Sustainable Future ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Putnam Sustainable Future ETF

The Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (PFUT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund that seeks capital appreciation by targeting US-listed companies with positive environmental, social, and economic development contributions measured by proprietary sustainability criteria.

