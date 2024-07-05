Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Ovid Therapeutics Inc. Boosted by William Blair (NASDAQ:OVID)

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, July 1st. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Ovid Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.81) per share.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Ovid Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a negative net margin of 10,691.14%. The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OVID. B. Riley decreased their price target on Ovid Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ovid Therapeutics from $3.50 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Ovid Therapeutics from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.70.

NASDAQ:OVID opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $4.14. The stock has a market cap of $53.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average of $3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 10.47 and a current ratio of 10.47.

Institutional Trading of Ovid Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OVID. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,274,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 128,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 9,625 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 114,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 35,786 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 81,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.

