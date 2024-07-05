Qtum Hits Market Capitalization of $228.22 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 5th. One Qtum coin can now be bought for $2.17 or 0.00003837 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a total market cap of $228.22 million and $39.73 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Qtum has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,973.66 or 0.05260190 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00044408 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007865 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00013728 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00012097 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00010127 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,220,682 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

