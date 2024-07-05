R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $20.00 price target on the healthcare provider’s stock.

RCM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Monday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a sector weight rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

R1 RCM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM opened at $11.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. R1 RCM has a 1 year low of $8.87 and a 1 year high of $18.70.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $603.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.88 million. R1 RCM had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that R1 RCM will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On R1 RCM

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 429.5% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,623 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in R1 RCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in R1 RCM by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,141 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in R1 RCM in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

