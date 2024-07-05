Radio Caca (RACA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $10.03 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $53.93 million and approximately $10.03 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001737 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000263 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000107 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00007085 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,835,221,779 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

