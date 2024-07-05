Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Reddit from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Reddit in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Reddit from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Reddit in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Reddit from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 58.33.

Reddit Price Performance

NYSE RDDT opened at 73.62 on Wednesday. Reddit has a 52-week low of 37.35 and a 52-week high of 74.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 57.85.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported -8.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -2.34 by -5.85. The firm had revenue of 243.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 213.99 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Reddit will post -4.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 50,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of 58.94, for a total value of 2,981,185.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 631,080 shares in the company, valued at 37,195,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 50,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of 58.94, for a total value of 2,981,185.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 631,080 shares in the company, valued at 37,195,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 42,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of 58.94, for a total value of 2,493,103.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately 40,618,913.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,689 shares of company stock worth $11,357,090.

Institutional Trading of Reddit

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Reddit during the second quarter worth approximately $636,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Reddit during the 1st quarter valued at $7,363,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in Reddit in the 1st quarter worth $370,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Reddit in the first quarter worth $741,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in Reddit during the first quarter valued at about $36,990,000.

Reddit Company Profile

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

