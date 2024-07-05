Relief Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:RLFTF) Trading Down 1.9%

Relief Therapeutics Holding SA (OTCMKTS:RLFTF – Get Free Report) fell 1.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.29 and last traded at $1.29. 514 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 2,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

Relief Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.66.

About Relief Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Relief Therapeutics Holding AG, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identification, development, and commercialization of novel, patent protected products for the treatment of metabolic, dermatological, and pulmonary rare diseases in Switzerland, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers SETOFILM/ONDISSOLVE for radiotherapy induced nausea and vomiting, and chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting, as well as postoperative induced nausea and vomiting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Relief Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relief Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.