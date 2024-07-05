Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.32) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.46) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.59) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Shares of RTO stock opened at GBX 465.40 ($5.89) on Tuesday. Rentokil Initial has a 12-month low of GBX 387.80 ($4.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 663.80 ($8.40). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 429.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 432.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.93. The company has a market cap of £11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 3,102.67, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.56.

In related news, insider Sally Johnson bought 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 462 ($5.84) per share, for a total transaction of £11,517.66 ($14,568.25). 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

