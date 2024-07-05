Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.32) target price on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.46) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.59) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.
Rentokil Initial Stock Performance
Insider Activity at Rentokil Initial
In related news, insider Sally Johnson bought 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 462 ($5.84) per share, for a total transaction of £11,517.66 ($14,568.25). 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Rentokil Initial
Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.
