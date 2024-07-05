Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.40

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.40 and traded as high as $1.98. Research Frontiers shares last traded at $1.94, with a volume of 7,338 shares changing hands.
Research Frontiers Stock Up 0.5 %
The company has a market capitalization of $65.36 million, a PE ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.41.
Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative net margin of 193.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.12%.
Institutional Trading of Research Frontiers
About Research Frontiers
Research Frontiers Incorporated engages in the development and marketing of technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. It develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.
