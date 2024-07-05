Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 200 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,896 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.12% of Wintrust Financial worth $8,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WTFC traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.43. 739,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,646. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.18. Wintrust Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $70.25 and a twelve month high of $105.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $604.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.80 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 17.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.61%.

WTFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Wintrust Financial from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.08.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

