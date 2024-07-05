Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 205 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 138,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Sempra were worth $9,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crestline Management LP increased its position in shares of Sempra by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 119,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,906,000 after purchasing an additional 14,674 shares during the period. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Sempra by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 172,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,863,000 after buying an additional 20,469 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sempra by 932.2% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 39,600 shares during the period. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT acquired a new position in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,715,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $457,927.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,357.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $457,927.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,357.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Mark bought 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.97 per share, with a total value of $150,092.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SRE traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.13. 4,469,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,018,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. Sempra has a twelve month low of $63.75 and a twelve month high of $78.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.01.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 20.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SRE. Mizuho raised their target price on Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sempra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.10.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

