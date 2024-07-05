Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 26 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Gartner were worth $8,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Gartner by 169.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,010,000 after buying an additional 23,701 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gartner by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 199,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,800,000 after buying an additional 7,639 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,093,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gartner by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 461,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $208,328,000 after purchasing an additional 10,828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $507.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $474.50.

NYSE IT traded up $4.26 on Friday, hitting $452.01. 242,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,320. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.61 and a 1-year high of $486.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $438.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $451.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a PE ratio of 44.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.33.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 141.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total transaction of $200,241.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,558.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total value of $200,241.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,558.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.63, for a total transaction of $268,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,090,098.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,544 shares of company stock valued at $10,079,813 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

