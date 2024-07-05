Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 626 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 426,819 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $7,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,539,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the period. SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,706,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 30,902 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 6,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

KMI traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $19.89. 10,763,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,675,814. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 104.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Kinder Morgan

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.