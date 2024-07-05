Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires New Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 146,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,700,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 712.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,021,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.46. 1,620,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,966,316. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.67. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.11 and a 52-week high of $64.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.94.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $709.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.07 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.44%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total value of $91,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,138.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other DocuSign news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 49,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $2,512,641.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,604,693.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total transaction of $91,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,138.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,218 shares of company stock valued at $5,183,359. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.36.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

