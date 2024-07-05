Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires Shares of 79,503 e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 79,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,585,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.14% of e.l.f. Beauty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,050,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,351,000 after buying an additional 79,701 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,540,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,744,000 after purchasing an additional 126,231 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 952,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,611,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 631,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,158,000 after purchasing an additional 24,191 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 29,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total transaction of $4,890,163.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,095,667.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 29,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total value of $4,893,491.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,119,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 29,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total transaction of $4,890,163.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,095,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,335 shares of company stock worth $42,918,723 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on ELF shares. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $167.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.93.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock traded down $1.78 on Friday, hitting $200.24. 878,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,586,298. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.60. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.47 and a 52 week high of $221.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.21.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The company had revenue of $321.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.47 million. Research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

