Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 335,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.14% of US Foods worth $18,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,220,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569,002 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in US Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $108,316,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,555,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $20,997,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in US Foods by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,222,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,312,000 after purchasing an additional 351,646 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

US Foods Stock Performance

US Foods stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,360,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,144. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.66 and a 52-week high of $55.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). US Foods had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on USFD shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on US Foods from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on US Foods from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on US Foods from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, US Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

