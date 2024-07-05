Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.35% of Haemonetics worth $15,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HAE. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 29,450.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 3,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Haemonetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HAE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Haemonetics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Haemonetics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

NYSE HAE traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.96. 336,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,691. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.29. Haemonetics Co. has a 1-year low of $70.74 and a 1-year high of $97.97.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.53 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 12,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $1,144,159.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,116.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Haemonetics news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.04, for a total transaction of $70,397.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,498,992.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 12,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $1,144,159.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,116.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,380 shares of company stock valued at $2,445,816 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

