Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 308,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.12% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $9,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on OHI. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.71.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Omega Healthcare Investors stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.87. 846,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,688,753. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $34.77. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 241.44%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile



Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.



