Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 146 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.05% of Hyatt Hotels worth $8,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of H. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,221,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,509,000 after purchasing an additional 144,356 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,482,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,247,000 after acquiring an additional 77,157 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,194,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,836,000 after purchasing an additional 24,121 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,948,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,061,000 after purchasing an additional 432,594 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,672,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,105,000 after purchasing an additional 9,919 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,147. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $96.77 and a 52-week high of $161.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.41. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.51.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 10.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on H. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $149.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $195.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.69.

View Our Latest Stock Report on H

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

In other news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 10,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total transaction of $1,592,699.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,398,207.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total transaction of $177,779.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,144.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 10,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total value of $1,592,699.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,398,207.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,189 shares of company stock worth $1,815,619 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.