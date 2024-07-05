Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 18,718 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,585 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,718 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $18,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 3,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total value of $538,231.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,959,216.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 3,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total transaction of $538,231.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,959,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.68, for a total value of $648,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,180.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,004 shares of company stock valued at $30,547,285. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMS. Stephens increased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $189.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on WMS

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

Shares of WMS stock traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.24. The stock had a trading volume of 536,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $102.32 and a one year high of $184.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.62.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $653.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.99 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 46.93%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.