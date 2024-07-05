Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $16.05 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Unionview LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $557.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,758,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,355,918. The stock has a market cap of $481.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $558.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $533.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $511.72.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

